Yolanda Hadid shares first photo of Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter accidently

Yolanda Hadid, who is celebrating her 57th birthday today, accidentally posted the first photo of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby daughter and deleted it later after fans got the glimpse.

Yolanda turned to Instagram on her 57th birthday and shared the photo of herself with Gigi and Zayn Malik’s daughter from their Christmas celebrations.

The supermodel legend removed the photo and uploaded the cropped version after some fans noticed there was a mirror in the corner which catches the reflection of Gigi’s four-month daughter.

Yolanda posted the cropped version with caption, “My birthday blessings.....”

She wrote, “When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings in life this little Angel was ranked #1. It’s a whole new feeling, I’m feeling... a part of my heart I didn’t know existed......”

“I very much miss my mamma on this special day that used to be ours, the fist call of my day, 2 woman reminiscing about life and what this day was like in 1964...... [sic]”