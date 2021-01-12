Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
Dr. Dre's relative makes shocking claim that poisoning caused brain aneurysm

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

In a shocking turn of events, an anonymous relative of Dr. Dre has reportedly claimed that the musician was poisoned leading him to be hospitalised.

The music mogul is "still in intensive care" after he had suffered a brain aneurysm last week.

While it was reported that he was doing well, doctors have yet to understand why the otherwise healthy 55-year-old suffered the major health scare.

They will reportedly continue to monitor him and run tests.

However, a family member is convinced that there was some foul play at hand and in turn wants to launch an investigation.

The source reportedly told MTO news that "something is definitely off" about the musician’s sudden drop in health and added that there are people that are "jealous" of him, whom could potentially have a motive.



