Kylie Jenner to spend millions on spoiling herself after 'rough year'

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is not looking to tone down her lavish spending and in fact is looking to treat herself.

According to a source from Heat Magazine, despite the fact that the reality TV star is "getting a lot of heat for flaunting her fabulous lifestyle and expensive purchases... Kylie doesn't feel she's doing anything wrong."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is actually wanting to splash out millions of dollars to treat herself and justifies is by the "rough year" that she went through because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"She's set aside millions for home improvements, private jets, luxury vacations jewellery she doesn't need and anything she can think of to pamper herself and Stormi that comes with a designer label."

"She justifies it by saying she had a rough year with all the pandemic rules and regulations and feels she deserves to spoil herself and loved ones and splurge."