Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner to spend millions on spoiling herself after 'rough year'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is not looking to tone down her lavish spending and in fact is looking to treat herself.

According to a source from Heat Magazine, despite the fact that the reality TV star is "getting a lot of heat for flaunting her fabulous lifestyle and expensive purchases... Kylie doesn't feel she's doing anything wrong."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is actually wanting to splash out millions of dollars to treat herself and justifies is by the "rough year" that she went through because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"She's set aside millions for home improvements, private jets, luxury vacations jewellery she doesn't need and anything she can think of to pamper herself and Stormi that comes with a designer label."

"She justifies it by saying she had a rough year with all the pandemic rules and regulations and feels she deserves to spoil herself and loved ones and splurge."

More From Hollywood:

Rapper Ice-T says Dr. Dre 'will be home soon' after suffering brain aneurysm

Rapper Ice-T says Dr. Dre 'will be home soon' after suffering brain aneurysm
Kim Kardashian ditches wedding ring for the first time since divorce reports

Kim Kardashian ditches wedding ring for the first time since divorce reports
Dr. Dre's relative makes shocking claim that poisoning caused brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre's relative makes shocking claim that poisoning caused brain aneurysm

Yolanda Hadid shares first photo of Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter accidently

Yolanda Hadid shares first photo of Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter accidently
Olivia Wilde moves in with Harry Styles? Here’s the truth

Olivia Wilde moves in with Harry Styles? Here’s the truth
Watch Shakira perfectly execute 'Girl Like Me' arm choreography

Watch Shakira perfectly execute 'Girl Like Me' arm choreography

Check out Demi Lovato's new hair look

Check out Demi Lovato's new hair look
Michael B. Jordan makes relationship with Lori Harvey Instagram official

Michael B. Jordan makes relationship with Lori Harvey Instagram official
Sarah Jessica Parker to reprise iconic role in HBO series 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker to reprise iconic role in HBO series 'And Just Like That'
Vogue Magazine criticised for 'badly done' cover of Kamala Harris

Vogue Magazine criticised for 'badly done' cover of Kamala Harris

Kim Kardashian's former nanny reveals Kanye West's gruesome behaviour behind closed doors

Kim Kardashian's former nanny reveals Kanye West's gruesome behaviour behind closed doors

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter dance moves will blow you away

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter dance moves will blow you away

Latest

view all