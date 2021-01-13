Second trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan today

The combo shows the flags of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The first round of the trilateral meeting was held in Baku in November 2017.

The foreign ministers will deliberate on new and emerging threats to regional peace and security.

Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov will arrive in Islamabad for a two-day visit today.

ISLAMABAD: The second trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will be held in Islamabad today to exchange views on global and regional issues and possibilities of enhanced cooperation in all areas of common interest, according to a Foreign Office statement.

Per the statement issued on Tuesday, the first round of the trilateral meeting was held in Baku in November 2017. For the upcoming meeting, the three sides will exchange views on several pressing matters and how to achieve development targets.

The FMs will deliberate on new and emerging threats to regional peace and security, the challenges faced by COVID-19, environment, climate change and economic development targets.

They will also explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education and culture.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey enjoy close fraternal relations based on common faith, values, culture, and history — deeply embedded in mutual trust and understanding.

Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov will arrive in Islamabad for a two-day visit today, according to FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

The visit holds importance as it is the first since 2010 by an Azeri foreign minister. Bayramov is set to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi during his visit.