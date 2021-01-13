Can't connect right now! retry
Weather update: After chilly week, severity of cold wave reduces in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

  • Karachi records minimum temperature at 7.5 °C Wednesday morning 
  • The cold wave in Karachi is likely to continue for another five to six days
  • The cold wave has still gripped most parts of the country

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that the severity of cold in Karachi has reduced, but another cold snap in Karachi will begin from January 17.

According to the Met office, the metropolis recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 °C Wednesday morning. The cold wave in Karachi is likely to continue for another five to six days.

Read more: Weather update: Cold wave to continue in Karachi till Jan 16

Meteorological Department Director Sardar Sarfraz had said that the severity of cold is being felt in Karachi due to the Siberian winds. He added that the cold snap is likely to start on January 17.

The cold wave has still gripped most parts of the country. Snowfall stopped at many places in Gilgit-Baltistan. The beautiful scenery of the mountains became the centre of attention for tourists.

Meanwhile, Motorway M3 from Lahore to Abdul Hakim and Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Gojra is closed due to heavy fog.

Patoki, Habibabad, Renala Khurd, Okara Gambar, Sahiwal, Harappa, Kaswal, Chichawatni, Iqbal Nagar, Mian Channu, Khanewal, and Multan are also covered with fog on the National Highway. 

The visibility in foggy areas on the National Highway is 10 meters

The Motorway police strictly advised commuters to use fog lights while driving and to contact Helpline 130 for passenger assistance in case of an emergency.

