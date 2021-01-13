President Arif Alvi confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish FM

President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@Mevlut Cavusoglu

The investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Wednesday.



Earlier in the day, Cavusoglu had arrived at the Foreign Ministry where FM Qureshi warmly welcomed the Turkish official.

He also planted a tree in the garden of the Foreign Ministry office.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in recognition of his services for international peace and security and further strengthening of the Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relationship.

The investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz.

Read more: Second trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan today



Agreement on joint strategy at international level

Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to pursue a joint strategy at the international level on matters of mutual interests in order to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The two foreign ministers expressed concerns over the rising trend of Islamophobia and stressed for joint efforts to protect the Islamic values.

Both the leaders also emphasized the need for implementation of Pakistan-Turkey Strategic Economic Framework at the earliest.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also apprised his Turkish counterpart about the prevailing situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). He thanked Turkey for its unwavering support to Pakistan on Kashmir dispute.

The Turkish minister will also hold meetings with top leaders including Prime Minister Imran Khan where issues of mutual interest, including bilateral cooperation, will be discussed in detail.



This is the third visit of the Turkish Foreign Minister to Pakistan in the last two and a half years.

Bilateral historical, cultural ties between the two countries are based on mutual trust and dignity, the foreign office spokesperson said in a statement announcing Turkish FM's visit.

The FO spokesperson further said that the second round of trilateral talks between Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan will begin today.

The first round of the trilateral meeting was held in Baku in November 2017.