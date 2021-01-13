Emma Roberts debuts newborn son on Instagram, reveals his full name

Emma Roberts welcomed a baby boy with Garrett Hedlund late last year

Emma Roberts unleashed a wave of elation amongst her fans after sharing the first photo of her newborn son on the internet.



Unveiling the name of her bundle of joy, Emma took to Instagram to post a picture of her cradling him gently.



The mother-daughter duo wore matching orange outfits in the adorable snap.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," the American Horror starlet captioned the photo.

Emma stunned in an orange Stella McCartney dress and matching Andrea Wazen heels as she cradles the infant in her arms.

The actress welcomed her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund late last year.