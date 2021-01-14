Pakistan women cricketers test negative for coronavirus in South Africa

The members of the Pakistan women cricket squad. — Twitter

DURBAN: All members of the Pakistan women cricket squad were cleared of coronavirus after testing negative in South Africa.

They had also tested negative in Karachi before leaving for South Africa.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the 24-member squad of the Pakistan women's cricket had arrived in Durban last night.

The PCB said that the Pakistan women's team will take a rest today and will do training in six groups from tomorrow (Thursday).

The PCB further said that the next virus testing will be held on January 15.

The Pakistan women's team will play three One-day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals against the South Africa women's team.

The first of the three ODIs will be played on January 20 while the second and third will be played on January 23 and 26, respectively.

The T20I series will begin on January 29 and the second and the third ODIs will be played on January 31 and February 3, respectively.



