Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan women cricketers test negative for coronavirus in South Africa

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

The members of the Pakistan women cricket squad. — Twitter

DURBAN: All members of the Pakistan women cricket squad were cleared of coronavirus after testing negative in South Africa.

They had also tested negative in Karachi before leaving for South Africa.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the 24-member squad of the Pakistan women's cricket had arrived in Durban last night.

The PCB said that the Pakistan women's team will take a rest today and will do training in six groups from tomorrow (Thursday).

The PCB further said that the next virus testing will be held on January 15.

The Pakistan women's team will play three One-day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals against the South Africa women's team.

The first of the three ODIs will be played on January 20 while the second and third will be played on January 23 and 26, respectively.

The T20I series will begin on January 29 and the second and the third ODIs will be played on January 31 and February 3, respectively.


More From Sports:

Cannot take it easy with South Africa, will announce squad on Jan 15: chief selector

Cannot take it easy with South Africa, will announce squad on Jan 15: chief selector
Andy Flower to replace Misbah-ul-Haq after PSL, says Shoaib Akhtar

Andy Flower to replace Misbah-ul-Haq after PSL, says Shoaib Akhtar
E-Sports to get regular status in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

E-Sports to get regular status in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry
Imran Khan beats Virat Kohli in ICC poll for captains whose game rose with leadership

Imran Khan beats Virat Kohli in ICC poll for captains whose game rose with leadership
I have proved my fitness, says Hassan Ali ahead of South Africa series

I have proved my fitness, says Hassan Ali ahead of South Africa series
PCB curtails Misbah's selection powers; Babar Azam to have final say

PCB curtails Misbah's selection powers; Babar Azam to have final say
Olympian Islahuddin abducted, released in Karachi: report

Olympian Islahuddin abducted, released in Karachi: report
Pakistan hosting world's first online youth scrabble championship in January

Pakistan hosting world's first online youth scrabble championship in January
Cricket Committee 'dissatisfied' but recommends retention of Misbah, Waqar

Cricket Committee 'dissatisfied' but recommends retention of Misbah, Waqar
PSL 2021: Umar Gul to be bowling coach for Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2021: Umar Gul to be bowling coach for Quetta Gladiators

ICC poll: Who is better among Imran Khan, De Villiers, Virat Kohli and Meg Lanning?

ICC poll: Who is better among Imran Khan, De Villiers, Virat Kohli and Meg Lanning?
Pak vs SA: Babar Azam ready for action against Proteas

Pak vs SA: Babar Azam ready for action against Proteas

Latest

view all