Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘has no roots or confidants’ in the US: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Prince Harry ‘has no roots or confidants’ in the US: report

Prince Harry is reportedly suffering from extreme loneliness in the US since he has “no roots or close confidants.”

This claim was brought forward by Daily Mail Femail Editor Charlie Lankston.

There she was quoted saying, "It hasn't been an easy road for either of them. You have to keep in mind that Harry has moved away from a life that he has only ever known.”

"He's also moved away from his family, his closest friends. He's now living in a city where he doesn't really have any roots or any close confidants."

"That really can't be an easy thing. Similarly Meghan has had to dip into the Royal Family, try to get used to that life. Then dip back out again and forge a completely new lifestyle with her husband and her son.”

"She's gone from being an actress to a royal and now to someone who's trying to become an activist and also a charity founder."

She concluded by saying, "That is no easy task. So, yes overall, I think the couple would both agree that they made the right decision. But I think both of them would be very quick to say it hasn't been the easiest one."

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration

Demi Lovato to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration
The Crown: Queen Elizabeth's sister puts monarchy at risk

The Crown: Queen Elizabeth's sister puts monarchy at risk
Zendaya reveals that she was once called 'mean' for strange reason

Zendaya reveals that she was once called 'mean' for strange reason
Zendaya sheds light on her workout motivation secrets

Zendaya sheds light on her workout motivation secrets
Hollywood movie box office slumped to near 40-year low in 2020

Hollywood movie box office slumped to near 40-year low in 2020
Victoria Beckham touches on Elton John’s impact on her ‘Spice Girls’ career

Victoria Beckham touches on Elton John’s impact on her ‘Spice Girls’ career
'We don't owe you a home:' UK taxpayers warn Queen Elizabeth's children

'We don't owe you a home:' UK taxpayers warn Queen Elizabeth's children
Kurulus:Osman: Targun Hatun confesses everything

Kurulus:Osman: Targun Hatun confesses everything

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to ‘set up an empire’ outside the royal family: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to ‘set up an empire’ outside the royal family: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face ‘uncertain future’ after Megxit: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face ‘uncertain future’ after Megxit: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry flourishing in the US after painful 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry flourishing in the US after painful 2020

Kate Middleton, Prince William blast Scottish government officials amid latest controversy

Kate Middleton, Prince William blast Scottish government officials amid latest controversy

Latest

view all