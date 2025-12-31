 
Geo News

Travis Barker faces backlash over Alabama's Christmas gift haul

Fans react after Alabama Barker reveals unusual gifts from father Travis Barker on birthday

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 31, 2025

Travis Barker faces backlash over Alabama’s Christmas gift haul
Travis Barker faces backlash over Alabama’s Christmas gift haul

The Kardashian-Jenner family is no stranger to online debate.

This time the spotlight is on Travis Barker after his daughter Alabama Barker shared her Christmas and birthday gift haul.

Alabama, who turned 20 on Christmas Eve, posted a nearly 10-minute video showing off dozens of presents — including luxury lingerie reportedly bought by her dad.

“So my dad went a little crazy at Agent Provocateur,” she said, revealing bras, corsets, robes and slip dresses from the high-end lingerie brand.

Agent Provocateur is known for its bold designs, worn by celebrities including Beyoncé. Alabama added that the sales associate “knows her” and “gave recommendations” after some items were “picked out” by stepmom Kourtney Kardashian.

While many fans praised the gifts, others were uncomfortable with the idea of a father buying lingerie for his daughter. One commenter wrote, “‘So my dad went a little crazy at Agent Provocateur’ is a WILD thing to say.”

The video quickly made its way to Reddit, where it was reposted with the caption, “Is this normal to y’all?” Many users said no, calling it “really weird.”

“My mom would buy me nightshirts or robes or lingerie as a gift, but… not sexy ones that I would use with my boyfriend, lol,” wrote kartrashian_observer.

Some defended Barker, suggesting Kourtney handled the shopping and Travis simply paid. Others said the family’s lack of boundaries made the situation less surprising. 

“Yeah, it’s weird! But the family has no boundaries, so not that shocking to me,” wrote one user.

Alabama’s full haul was estimated by fans to cost over $200,000, though Barker’s reported $50 million net worth made the price tag less shocking to followers.

More From Entertainment

'Avengers: Doosmday' new teaser featuring Chris Hemsworth breaks the internet video
'Avengers: Doosmday' new teaser featuring Chris Hemsworth breaks the internet
'Outer Banks' Chase Stokes looks up to Robert Pattinson for career inspo
'Outer Banks' Chase Stokes looks up to Robert Pattinson for career inspo
What's next for Noah Schnapp after 'Stranger Things'?
What's next for Noah Schnapp after 'Stranger Things'?
Katie Price's touching gesture brings happy tears to mum Amy
Katie Price's touching gesture brings happy tears to mum Amy
BTS V leaves fans excited with latest announcement video
BTS V leaves fans excited with latest announcement
'Home Alone' star reveals 3 things you should never do if you see him
'Home Alone' star reveals 3 things you should never do if you see him