Travis Barker faces backlash over Alabama’s Christmas gift haul

The Kardashian-Jenner family is no stranger to online debate.

This time the spotlight is on Travis Barker after his daughter Alabama Barker shared her Christmas and birthday gift haul.

Alabama, who turned 20 on Christmas Eve, posted a nearly 10-minute video showing off dozens of presents — including luxury lingerie reportedly bought by her dad.

“So my dad went a little crazy at Agent Provocateur,” she said, revealing bras, corsets, robes and slip dresses from the high-end lingerie brand.

Agent Provocateur is known for its bold designs, worn by celebrities including Beyoncé. Alabama added that the sales associate “knows her” and “gave recommendations” after some items were “picked out” by stepmom Kourtney Kardashian.

While many fans praised the gifts, others were uncomfortable with the idea of a father buying lingerie for his daughter. One commenter wrote, “‘So my dad went a little crazy at Agent Provocateur’ is a WILD thing to say.”

The video quickly made its way to Reddit, where it was reposted with the caption, “Is this normal to y’all?” Many users said no, calling it “really weird.”

“My mom would buy me nightshirts or robes or lingerie as a gift, but… not sexy ones that I would use with my boyfriend, lol,” wrote kartrashian_observer.

Some defended Barker, suggesting Kourtney handled the shopping and Travis simply paid. Others said the family’s lack of boundaries made the situation less surprising.

“Yeah, it’s weird! But the family has no boundaries, so not that shocking to me,” wrote one user.

Alabama’s full haul was estimated by fans to cost over $200,000, though Barker’s reported $50 million net worth made the price tag less shocking to followers.