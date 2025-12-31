'Avengers: Doosmday' new teaser featuring Chris Hemsworth breaks the internet

Fans react to Chris Hemworth's presence as Thor in fresh trailer

Marvel has officially unveiled the new teaser of Avengers: Doomsday featuring Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

The intriguing new trailer has left fans ecstatic with Thor’s powerful appearance. Before the makers dropped the video, it was already been played in the theatres before Avatar: Fire and Ash.

In the clip, the 42-year-old actor can be seen walking in a forest, dressed in his iconic character costume and remembering his late father.

He could be heard asking Father Odin to grant him strength so that he can defeat one last enemy. Thor, in the teaser, can be seen kissing his daughter on the forehead before putting her down to sleep.

Directed by the Russo brothers, the new Avengers taser has created a storm on the internet with fans going crazy to witness the return of Thor.

One of them commented, “Almost jumped out of my seat when watching this before Avatar.”

Meanwhile, another one wrote, “The sun will shine on us again”. The comment referred to Loki’s iconic dialogue in Avengers: Infinity War before Thanos kills him.

A third social media user penned, “We’re gonna get a Loki/Thor reunion.”

Avengers: Doomsday is going to bring in Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, against Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Pedro Pascal, Benedict Cumberbatch and others.

The film is set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026.