 
Geo News

'Avengers: Doosmday' new teaser featuring Chris Hemsworth breaks the internet

Fans react to Chris Hemworth's presence as Thor in fresh trailer

By
Asfa Munir
|

December 31, 2025

Fans react to Chris Hemworths presence as Thor in fresh trailer
Fans react to Chris Hemworth's presence as Thor in fresh trailer

Marvel has officially unveiled the new teaser of Avengers: Doomsday featuring Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

The intriguing new trailer has left fans ecstatic with Thor’s powerful appearance. Before the makers dropped the video, it was already been played in the theatres before Avatar: Fire and Ash.

In the clip, the 42-year-old actor can be seen walking in a forest, dressed in his iconic character costume and remembering his late father.

He could be heard asking Father Odin to grant him strength so that he can defeat one last enemy. Thor, in the teaser, can be seen kissing his daughter on the forehead before putting her down to sleep.

Directed by the Russo brothers, the new Avengers taser has created a storm on the internet with fans going crazy to witness the return of Thor.

One of them commented, “Almost jumped out of my seat when watching this before Avatar.”

Meanwhile, another one wrote, “The sun will shine on us again”. The comment referred to Loki’s iconic dialogue in Avengers: Infinity War before Thanos kills him.

A third social media user penned, “We’re gonna get a Loki/Thor reunion.”

Avengers: Doomsday is going to bring in Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, against Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Pedro Pascal, Benedict Cumberbatch and others.

The film is set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026. 

More From Entertainment

'Wicked' star Ethan Slater reveals painful early career misstep
'Wicked' star Ethan Slater reveals painful early career misstep
'Outer Banks' Chase Stokes looks up to Robert Pattinson for career inspo
'Outer Banks' Chase Stokes looks up to Robert Pattinson for career inspo
What's next for Noah Schnapp after 'Stranger Things'?
What's next for Noah Schnapp after 'Stranger Things'?
Katie Price's touching gesture brings happy tears to mum Amy
Katie Price's touching gesture brings happy tears to mum Amy
BTS V leaves fans excited with latest announcement video
BTS V leaves fans excited with latest announcement
'Home Alone' star reveals 3 things you should never do if you see him
'Home Alone' star reveals 3 things you should never do if you see him