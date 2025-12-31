 
Geo News

'Wicked' star Ethan Slater reveals painful early career misstep

Ethan Slater is known for his role as Boq in the 'Wicked' franchise

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 31, 2025

Wicked star Ethan Slater reveals painful early career misstep
'Wicked' star Ethan Slater reveals painful early career misstep

Wicked: For Good star Ethan Slater opened up about the audition that affected his confidence as a young actor.

Speaking at his alma mater, Vassar College, where he received the Young Alum Achievement Award December 10, Slater recalled being “20 years too young” for a role he desperately wanted early in his career.

“I left that room and I was like, ‘I’m never going to work.’ That is the worst thing,” Slater said of the experience.

He remembered overhearing the director question why he had even been brought in.

At the time, the comment stung deeply, but Ariana Grande's beau later realized the rejection wasn’t about his talent.

It was simply that he didn’t fit the role.

Now 32, Slater has a different perspective.

“Having the experience of getting to be on the other side of it, which has only happened professionally for me more recently, has been pretty great,” he explained.

“Now I’m like, ‘Oh, first of all, inappropriate. That was on them, but also they probably didn’t even mean anything by it.’”

Slater broke out in 2017 with his Broadway debut in The SpongeBob Musical, earning a Tony nomination.

He has since starred in the Wicked films as Boq, the munchkin-turned-Tin Man, and appeared in TV hits including Elsbeth, Gen V, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

More From Entertainment

'Avengers: Doosmday' new teaser featuring Chris Hemsworth breaks the internet video
'Avengers: Doosmday' new teaser featuring Chris Hemsworth breaks the internet
'Outer Banks' Chase Stokes looks up to Robert Pattinson for career inspo
'Outer Banks' Chase Stokes looks up to Robert Pattinson for career inspo
What's next for Noah Schnapp after 'Stranger Things'?
What's next for Noah Schnapp after 'Stranger Things'?
Katie Price's touching gesture brings happy tears to mum Amy
Katie Price's touching gesture brings happy tears to mum Amy
BTS V leaves fans excited with latest announcement video
BTS V leaves fans excited with latest announcement
'Home Alone' star reveals 3 things you should never do if you see him
'Home Alone' star reveals 3 things you should never do if you see him