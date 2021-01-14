Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 14 2021
Government to stop madrassa students from attending PDM rallies

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Students studying in a religious seminary. Photo: Reuters/File
  • Reportedly, the prime minister has expressed indignation over gaining political ends while using religion as a cover.
  • He has directed Shiek Rashid to sit with religious scholars and explain to them the government’s priorities.
  • The government has also decided to gain the confidence of religious scholars.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan tasked Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad to ensure madrassa students are barred from attending any protest staged by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), The News reported on Thursday.

The prime minister has reportedly expressed indignation over gaining political ends while using religion as a cover. He has directed the federal minister to sit with religious scholars and explain them the government’s priorities.

Rashid has been asked to make sure that students of religious seminaries are kept away from joining political protests organised by the anti-government coalition.

The government has also decided to gain the confidence of religious scholars by sitting with them and expanding on government designed policies.

Read more: Sindh govt notifies closure of educational activities in Madrassahs across province

On Sunday, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood slammed PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for using madrassa students to fill up the alliance's "failed rallies", saying the move is "condemnable".

"I hope that the relevant organisations will take note of this practice and save the students from being used as fodder to fuel their politics," he had tweeted.


