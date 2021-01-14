Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Halle Berry sheds light on the importance of having more Black representation in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Halle Berry sheds light on the importance of having more Black representation in Hollywood

Halle Berry recently shed light on the importance of maintaining ample black representation in Hollywood, especially after being raised by a white mom.

The star shed light on it all during her interview with People magazine. There she was quoted saying, "I really struggled to to find images of Black women or women that I could identify with. Early on, I remember seeing Lena Horne in Stormy Weather. I remember seeing Dorothy Dandridge in Carmen Jones. And then a little after that, I remember seeing Diahann Carroll in Julia and that just rearranged me. "

She added, "Seeing Diahann Carroll being the star of a show and playing a mother who was a nurse, who was educated, who was beautiful, just rearranged me and it made me realize I had value and I could turn to every week, a woman that looked like who I would aspire to be when I grew up."

"It was very, very important” because "I was a Black child being raised by a white woman, so I didn't have those images in my household." Hence, "Finding them on television and through movies became very, very crucial to me."

More From Hollywood:

Chadwick Boseman's wife gives touching speech when accepting Gotham Award

Chadwick Boseman's wife gives touching speech when accepting Gotham Award
Victoria Beckham pens heartwarming letter to her future self

Victoria Beckham pens heartwarming letter to her future self
Tristan Thompson calls Khloe Kardashian ‘my queen’ amid reconciliation reports

Tristan Thompson calls Khloe Kardashian ‘my queen’ amid reconciliation reports
Kylie Jenner to spend millions on spoiling herself after 'rough year'

Kylie Jenner to spend millions on spoiling herself after 'rough year'
Rapper Ice-T says Dr. Dre 'will be home soon' after suffering brain aneurysm

Rapper Ice-T says Dr. Dre 'will be home soon' after suffering brain aneurysm
Kim Kardashian ditches wedding ring for the first time since divorce reports

Kim Kardashian ditches wedding ring for the first time since divorce reports
Dr. Dre's relative makes shocking claim that poisoning caused brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre's relative makes shocking claim that poisoning caused brain aneurysm

Yolanda Hadid shares first photo of Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter accidentally

Yolanda Hadid shares first photo of Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter accidentally
Olivia Wilde moves in with Harry Styles? Here’s the truth

Olivia Wilde moves in with Harry Styles? Here’s the truth
Watch Shakira perfectly execute 'Girl Like Me' arm choreography

Watch Shakira perfectly execute 'Girl Like Me' arm choreography

Check out Demi Lovato's new hair look

Check out Demi Lovato's new hair look
Michael B. Jordan makes relationship with Lori Harvey Instagram official

Michael B. Jordan makes relationship with Lori Harvey Instagram official

Latest

view all