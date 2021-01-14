Karachi's temperature falls, expected to decrease further in coming days

Thursday Jan 14, 2021
The Pakistan Metrological Department said Thursday that the severity of cold in Karachi has reduced and noted that the temperature would fall further in the coming days.
According to the Met Office, the metropolis recorded a minimum temperature of 9.5°C Thursday morning.
Earlier, Met Director Sardar Sarfraz had said that the severity of cold is being felt in Karachi due to the Siberian winds, adding that the temperature was likely to fall from January 17.
A day earlier, according to the Met Office, the metropolis had recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C in the morning.