Karachi's temperature falls, expected to decrease further in coming days

Met Dept says temperature in Karachi expected to fall from January 17

Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.5°C today morning

Met says that severity of cold is being felt due to Siberian winds

The Pakistan Metrological Department said Thursday that the severity of cold in Karachi has reduced and noted that the temperature would fall further in the coming days.



According to the Met Office, the metropolis recorded a minimum temperature of 9.5°C Thursday morning.

Earlier, Met Director Sardar Sarfraz had said that the severity of cold is being felt in Karachi due to the Siberian winds, adding that the temperature was likely to fall from January 17.

A day earlier, according to the Met Office, the metropolis had recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C in the morning.



