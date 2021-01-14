Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 14 2021
Karachi's temperature falls, expected to decrease further in coming days

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

A Reuters representational image of a man wrapped in a shawl. 

  • Met Dept says temperature in Karachi expected to fall from January 17
  • Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.5°C today morning
  • Met says that severity of cold is being felt due to Siberian winds

The Pakistan Metrological Department said Thursday that the severity of cold in Karachi has reduced and noted that the temperature would fall further in the coming days.

According to the Met Office, the metropolis recorded a minimum temperature of 9.5°C Thursday morning.

Earlier, Met Director Sardar Sarfraz had said that the severity of cold is being felt in Karachi due to the Siberian winds, adding that the temperature was likely to fall from January 17.

Read more: After chilly week, severity of cold wave reduces in Karachi

A day earlier, according to the Met Office, the metropolis had recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C in the morning.


