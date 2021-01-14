Security forces kill two terrorists in separate North Waziristan operations

(L to R) Lance Naik Abbass Khan, Sepoy Zia Ul Islam, and Sepoy Azaib Ahmed. — ISPR

The security forces, in two separate intelligence-based operations, killed two terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relation said Thursday.



Among the two terrorists, one was an improvised explosive device (IED) expert, the military's media wing said.

However, during the exchange of fire, three soldiers embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as:

- Sepoy Azaib Ahmed, resident of Karak

- Sepoy Zia Ul Islam resident of Bannu

- Lance Naik Abbass Khan, resident of Distt Orakzai