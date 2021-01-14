Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Security forces kill two terrorists in separate North Waziristan operations

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

(L to R) Lance Naik Abbass Khan, Sepoy Zia Ul Islam, and Sepoy Azaib Ahmed. — ISPR

The security forces, in two separate intelligence-based operations, killed two terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relation said Thursday.

Among the two terrorists, one was an improvised explosive device (IED) expert, the military's media wing said.

However, during the exchange of fire, three soldiers embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as:

- Sepoy Azaib Ahmed, resident of Karak

- Sepoy Zia Ul Islam resident of Bannu

- Lance Naik Abbass Khan, resident of Distt Orakzai

More From Pakistan:

Murad Raas says Punjab schools will be closed at once if need be amid coronavirus

Murad Raas says Punjab schools will be closed at once if need be amid coronavirus
Sindh's coronavirus deaths, cases decline

Sindh's coronavirus deaths, cases decline
Shafqat Mehmood says ministers to review coronavirus situation before schools reopen

Shafqat Mehmood says ministers to review coronavirus situation before schools reopen
WATCH: Karachi robbers escape on stolen motorbike in just 8 seconds

WATCH: Karachi robbers escape on stolen motorbike in just 8 seconds
Tangwani man kills wife on first night of marriage over suspicion of 'illicit relationship'

Tangwani man kills wife on first night of marriage over suspicion of 'illicit relationship'
Karachi's temperature goes up, expected to increase further in coming days

Karachi's temperature goes up, expected to increase further in coming days
Petitioner in case against Shahbaz Gill 'falsified documents'

Petitioner in case against Shahbaz Gill 'falsified documents'
Senate elections: SC asks govt to clarify what the law says about the voting procedure

Senate elections: SC asks govt to clarify what the law says about the voting procedure
Ahsan Iqbal says GB polls 'replay of 2018 rigged elections'

Ahsan Iqbal says GB polls 'replay of 2018 rigged elections'
Pak Army soldier martyred as India resorts to unprovoked fire at LoC: ISPR

Pak Army soldier martyred as India resorts to unprovoked fire at LoC: ISPR
Ogra refutes reports of recommending increase in petrol prices

Ogra refutes reports of recommending increase in petrol prices
Nadeem Afzal Chan decides not to withdraw resignation under any circumstances: sources

Nadeem Afzal Chan decides not to withdraw resignation under any circumstances: sources

Latest

view all