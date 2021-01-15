Karachi weather alert: City to experience cold, dry weather on Friday

A man covers himself with a cotton blanket to stay warm during winter in the early hours of the morning near a bus stop in Karachi. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The Meteorological department on Thursday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain between 8 to 10 degrees centigrade, with 60-70% humidity.

Cold and dry weather with misty or foggy condition is likely to prevail across Sindh during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the metropolis recorded a minimum temperature of 9.5°C Thursday morning.

Earlier, Met Director Sardar Sarfraz had said that severe cold is being felt in Karachi due to Siberian winds, adding that the temperature was likely to increase from January 17.

On Wednesday, according to the Met Office, the metropolis had recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C in the morning.