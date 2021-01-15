Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat’s ‘34+35’ remix is out now

Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Friday Jan 15 2021
US singer Ariana Grande has announced the release of remix track 34+35 with singer and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion and rapper Doja Cat.

The Rain On Me singer turned to Instagram and announced the release of 34+35 remix feat.

Ariana wrote, “34+35 remix feat @dojacat @theestallion out now.”

Earlier, tagging Megan and Doja, the singer teased the remix, writing, ‘Tonight’, next to a drawing of herself with Megan and Doja dressed as fembots.

The original track appears on Ariana’s sixth studio album, Positions, which was released in October last year.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

