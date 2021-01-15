Can't connect right now! retry
Pak vs SA: Schedule, match timings for Test, T20I series

Friday Jan 15, 2021

  • Pakistan and South Africa are set to face each other in Test, T20I series
  • Men In Green, Proteas to play two Tests and three T20Is
  • South Africa's tour to Pakistan comes after a long-break of 13 years

Pakistan and South Africa are set to face each other in a Test and T20I series with the Proteas' tour to Pakistan coming after a long break of 13 years.

The last time the South African team toured Pakistan was in 2007 when the Proteas won the Karachi Test by 160 runs to clinch the series 1-0 — and now they will play two Tests and three T20I matches against the Men In Green.

The Quinton de Kock-led unit is set to reach Pakistan on Saturday (tomorrow) through a chartered flight, after which they will undergo COVID-19 tests and be quarantined.

Here is the schedule for  the Test series: 

MatchDateVenueTime
1st TestJan 26-30NSK, Karachi10am PST
2nd TestFeb 4-8Rawalpindi Satdium10am PST

Pakistan and South Africa's squad for the Test series: 

Babar Azam (Captain), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan.

Quinton de Kock (Captain) Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman.

Here is the schedule for the T20I series: 

MatchDateVenueTime
1st T20IFeb 11Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore3:30pm PST
2nd T20IFeb 13Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 
3:30pm PST
3rd T20IFeb 14Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 
3:30pm PST

