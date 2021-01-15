Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will be ‘forgotten’ once Prince George steps up: report

Experts speculate that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start to fade into history starting from the moment Prince George starts dating.

This claim was brought forward by Us Weekly’s American hosts Molly Mulshine and Christina Garibaldi.

Ms. Mulshine was the first to claim that the couple may no longer remain “the IT couple of the moment” once Prince George dives more into the spotlight.

She was quoted saying, "I think there will come a day when Meghan and Harry are no longer the It couple of the moment. Maybe they will want a little bit of a quieter life back within the royal fold. You just never know, so I think that might be why they want to keep that door open."

Ms. Garibaldi also chimed in during the conversation "Give it another ten years, and when Prince George starts dating. We won't even know their names anymore."

