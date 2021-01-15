Kim Kardashian wants to end marriage with Kanye West in peace

Kim Kardashian is leaning for support on her sisters amid split with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West do not see eye to eye, but want the drama surrounding their divorce to be over.



As per the latest intel, the former spouses share no bad blood and are rather on amicable terms with each other.



"She's really focusing on the kids and their happiness as well," a source told E!News.



Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye are no longer living together, and are working in separate states.

While Kim is staying in Calabases, California, Kanye is living in Wyoming.

As per a different source, Kim is leaning for support on her sisters. "All of the sisters are aware of the situation and are very supportive. They all love Kanye like a brother but agree it's best they part ways," the insider said.