Faisal Javed Khan thanks Ertugrul actors who played Bamsi, Artuk for visiting Pakistan

Senator Faisal Javed Khan (L) poses with Turkish actor Nurettin Sönmez (L) and Ayberk Pekcan (R) during their visit to Pakistan. Photo: Twitter/@FaisalJavedKhan

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan has expressed his gratitude to two Turkish actors for visiting Pakistan and playing their part in promoting the bilateral exchange of knowledge between the brotherly nations.

Taking to Twitter, the senator thanked popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" actors Nurettin Sönmez and Ayberk Pekcan for visiting Pakistan.

Sönmez has been popular for playing the role of Bamsi Bey in the series, while Pekcan is well-known for playing the character of Artuk Bey.



"Thank you for coming to Pakistan Bamsi Bey (@Nuretinsonmez) & Artuk Bey (Ayberk Pekcan) as we look forward to [further] bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent & content between Pakistani & Turkish entertainment industries, [especially] to promote Islamic History via Art, Film & Drama," Faisal Javed Khan wrote on Twitter.

The senator also added several pictures on the micro-blogging website in which he could be seen posing alongside the two actors. Some of the snaps were captured during a TV show where the artists were invited for a talk.

Turkish drama series have gained massive popularity in Pakistan over the last five years, particularly "Dirilis: Ertugrul," which was endorsed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and is currently being aired in the country with Urdu dubbing.

Since then, several actors from Turkey have visited Pakistan as part of cultural exchange between the two states.

