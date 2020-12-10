Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul lands in Pakistan on short visit

Can't connect right now! retry
LAHORE: Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays the lead role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has arrived in Lahore on a short visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan Embassy in Turkey announced Engin Altan's arrival on Twitter and shared a photo of Ertugrul after he landed at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Thursday morning.

Pakistani fans were delighted to hear the news of Engin Altan’s arrival in the country.

According to details, the lead actor of Dirilis Ertugrul has arrived in Pakistan on the invitation of a private company.

Photos of Engin’s arrival in Pakistan are circulating on social media platforms.

Engin’s popularity skyrocketed in Pakistan after drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul started airing in Urdu.

According to Google’s latest report, the Turkish drama caught viewers' attention more than second-ranked Pakistani drama Meray Paas Tum Ho. 

