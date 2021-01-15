Karachi will never be clean if people don't play their part: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani speaking during a press conference. Photo: File/ Screengrab via Geo News.

KARACHI: Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday spoke about the dismal cleanliness situation of Karachi and said that "the situation will never improve if the public does not play its part in keeping the city clean".

The minister was speaking during a private ceremony at a local hotel in the city.



Shedding light on the financial resources it requires to start a cleaning drive, he added that the "government's treasury will be depleted but Karachi will never be cleaned up [if people do not cooperate]".



"If the public plays its part in keeping the city clean, then Karachi will be cleaned up without having to spend a rupee," the minister maintained.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was also present at the ceremony. Adding to Ghani's point, Shah assured the masses that he would do everything he can to start a cleaning drive in the city.

"[After the cleaning drive] Karachi will once again become a city of lights," Minister Nasir Hussain proclaimed.



