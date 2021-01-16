Can't connect right now! retry
Former president Gen Pervez Musharraf's mother passes away

Former president of Pakistan Gen Pervez Musharraf (R) with his mother Zareen Musharraf (L). Photo: Jang
  • Former president Gen (retd )Pervez Musharraf's mother passed away in Dubai
  • Begum Zareen Musharraf had been ill for a long time, family sources say
  • Gen Musharraf's mother was staying with him at his Dubai residence

DUBAI: Former president and chief of All Pakistan Muslims League (APML) General (retd) Pervez Musharraf's mother Begum Zareen Musharraf has passed away in Dubai.

According to a news report by Jang, Zareen Musharraf's death was confirmed by her family.

Begum Zareen Musharraf was born in 1920 in Lucknow. She was staying with Gen (retd) Musharraf at his Dubai residence. According to family sources, the deceased was ill for a long time.

According to the Musharraf family, Begum Zareen's funeral prayers will be carried out after Asr on January 16. She will be laid to rest at the Al Quoz Cemetery in Dubai.

Read more: Formation of special court to try Pervez Musharraf unlawful, expert tells LHC

COAS express grief over Begum Zareen's demise

Following the death of Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf's mother, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his grief over the demise and sent condolences to the former president. 

"COAS expresses heartfelt condolences on [the] passing of [the] mother of General Pervez Musharraf (retd)," a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. 

"May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family, Aameen."

Read more: Musharraf treason case: Special court hands death penalty to former military ruler

