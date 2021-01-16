Bilawal Bhutto may skip PDM protest outside ECP on Jan 19: report

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. File photo

The PPP chairman is scheduled to visit Sukkur and Umarkot on January 19.

PDM chief Fazl had announced on Jan 6 to hold protest rally outside ECP.

The law would take its course if the opposition tries to create unrest in the capital, says interior minister.

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto may not join other Opposition leaders in their protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19 due to his commitments, The News reported Saturday.

According to the publication, the PPP chairman would visit Sukkur and Umarkot in Tharparkar, Sindh on the day.

Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman had on January 6 announced to hold a rally in front of the ECP to protest the alleged delay in the decision on foreign funding case against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Read more: PDM to contest by-polls, will take decision on Senate election later: Fazl

The report stated that former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, PPP parliamentary leader in Senate, Sherry Rehman, and Farhatullah Babar, along with other senior party leaders, will represent the party at the PDM rally.

According to the PPP sources, Bilawal had already committed himself to Sukkur and Umarkot visit on Jan 18 and 19. He would be in Sukkur on Jan 18 to distribute flats in the Labour Colony, and on Jan 19 he would be in Umarkot in Tharparkar.

However, he would attend the PDM rally in Sargodha on Jan 23, which was being hosted by the PPP. The PPP has activated its workers to make the Jan 19 event a success.

Read more: PM Imran Khan says PDM dismissed, dying on its own

Govt allows PDM

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday said the government would not stop the PDM protest outside the election commission if they abide by the law and Constitution.

He said the opposition could practise its constitutional right as the government would not create any hurdle for its protest. But the law would take its course if the opposition tries to create unrest in the capital, he warned.