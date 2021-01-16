Can't connect right now! retry
Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas relationship on the verge of breakup, reveals source

Ben Affleck's relationship with Ana de Armas different from that of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are not in a good place in their relationship, specially after moving in together.

As spilled by an insider, “The honeymoon phase is over for Ana and Ben," revealing the shift came “when they moved in together.”

The couple was last snapped side by side during an outing in November 2020.

“Ana rocketed to stardom since dating Ben and has a bunch of movies lined up. She’s young, ambitious and her career will always come first. While Ben wants her to succeed, he’s needy and feels lost and lonely when she’s off gallivanting the world without him,” the source added.

The tipster said that Affleck's relationship is different from that of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. “[Jennifer Garner’s] whole life revolved around Ben and the kids when they were married. That’s what he’s used to, but Ana is more independent.”

