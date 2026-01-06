SZA auctions one-on-one fan hangout to raise awareness for Sudan crisis

The Grammy-winning singer says she and one lucky winner can 'hang out in person' and 'do anything'

SZA is using her star power to help raise funds and awareness for the Sudan crisis.

The Grammy winner is auctioning off a one-on-one hangout with a lucky fan to help raise money and awareness for the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, according to Freedom for Sudan.

The All the Stars singer shared the news herself in an Instagram post on Monday, January 5, confirming that the experience will take place over Zoom, with one major perk for local fans. “I WANNA ADD THAT IF YOU LIVE IN LA WE CAN HANG OUT IN PERSON !!!” SZA wrote alongside the auction poster. “ANYTHING TO RAISE AWARENESS AND SUPPORT.”

In the comments, SZA laid out exactly what the winning bidder could expect from their time together. “WE CAN DO ANYTHING!!” she wrote. “SING CRY DO YOGA MEDITATE TALK S–T ABOUT CURRENT EVENTS DANCE LISTEN TO MUSIC BECOME BESTIES , MAKE MOOD BOARDS TOGETHER AND PLAN FUTURE HANG OUTS !!! ALL TYPES OF S**TTT CALL MEEEEE.”

The fan hangout is part of a six-day auction kicking off Tuesday, Jan. 6, with 100% of proceeds going to Sudanese non-profits. In addition to the personal experience, SZA is also offering a signed five-piece merchandise bundle.

She’s not the only major artist involved. The Weeknd is contributing two premium tickets to a future concert, while Olivia Rodrigo, Central Cee, PinkPantheress and others have also signed on.

“Get closer to your favourite artists & support the people of Sudan in their mission to end the violence and exploitation and rebuild with a civilian government,” Freedom for Sudan wrote. “100% of proceeds to Sudanese non-profits.”

The fundraiser comes as Sudan continues to face devastating conditions following the outbreak of civil war in April 2023. According to BBC News, more than 120,000 people had died in the conflict as of November 2025.