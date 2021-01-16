Kate Middleton met with disastrous news after Prince William proposal

Kate Middleton was deeply saddened not to have had the chance to reveal Prince William proposal

Kate Middleton was forced to deal with a tremendous disaster right after Prince William proposed to her on an exotic island in Kenya.



This is because the Duchess was left with a gaping hole in her chest over a close relative passing away.

Because Kate and William were forced to keep their engagement private for a little while before announcing it publicly, the Duchess of Cambridge was filled with grief after she did not inform her only surviving grandparent, her granddad Peter about how she will very soon become royalty.



Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals in her book Kate: Our Future Queen, "Kate was deeply saddened not to have had the chance to tell her grandfather that she was engaged to William. She knew he would have been delighted for her."