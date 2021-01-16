Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for jeopardising William's reign with 'royal sellout'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle responsible for carrying out 'biggest royal sellout in the history of the family'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have drawn ire for putting William's reign as King in danger.

According to royal biographer Duncan Larcombe, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are responsible for carrying out "the biggest royal sellout in the history of the family."

 "A year ago Harry and Meghan were saying they want privacy and to bring their child up in peace - Codswallop! We now know what it is. The evidence is there. It was the biggest royal sellout in the history of the family," Larcombe said.

The royal expert added, "What Harry and Meghan have done over the past 12 months is sow seeds which will spell potential catastrophe to the royal family.

"When 50 million people are watching Harry’s chat about organic yoghurt or whatever it is that he wants to promote, and 5,000 people are watching his brother - Prince William, the future King - do a royal engagement, opening a supermarket in Hemel Hempstead or whatever - that is when it becomes a problem," Larcombe lashed out.

More From Entertainment:

Palace insider reacts to Tom Bradby's latest statement about Prince Harry

Palace insider reacts to Tom Bradby's latest statement about Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keeping Archie 'grounded' with zero royal perks

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keeping Archie 'grounded' with zero royal perks

'Gigi Hadid a natural' when it comes to being a mom to newborn daughter

'Gigi Hadid a natural' when it comes to being a mom to newborn daughter

Esra Bilgic shares a romantic scene from her drama ‘Ramo’

Esra Bilgic shares a romantic scene from her drama ‘Ramo’
Meet the actor who played Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in 'Ertugrul'

Meet the actor who played Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in 'Ertugrul'
Kate Middleton met with disastrous news after Prince William proposal

Kate Middleton met with disastrous news after Prince William proposal
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton had 'a lot of healing to do' before engagement decision

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton had 'a lot of healing to do' before engagement decision

Eminem sends fans into frenzy with latest announcement

Eminem sends fans into frenzy with latest announcement

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas relationship on the verge of breakup, reveals source

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas relationship on the verge of breakup, reveals source
Selena Gomez touches on the real reason she called out Mark Zuckerberg

Selena Gomez touches on the real reason she called out Mark Zuckerberg
Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’

Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned: ‘You have crossed a line now’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned: ‘You have crossed a line now’

Latest

view all