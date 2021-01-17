Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 17 2021
Queen Elizabeth defended after ‘callous and duplicitous’ portrayal on ‘The Crown’

Netflix original series, The Crown, has ruffled some feathers yet again, this time for the portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II. 

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam was quite unamused by the show as he gave his opposing views to the popular regal drama and the casting of Olivia Colman as the monarch.

While Colman’s performance has widely been lauded and has also earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Drama, not everyone is impressed.

Turning to his Twitter, Fitzwilliam wrote: "She plays the Queen in @NetflixTheCrown as cold, callous & duplicitous with a chirpy laugh. No dignity! A bad piece of miscasting."

Earlier, Colman spoke about passing over the baton to Imelda Staunton, who will be seen as older version of the monarch in the next season.

During a chat with Radio Times, the Broadchurch actor said: “I haven't spoken to Imelda and I wouldn't dare offer any advice about playing the Queen. Imelda is extraordinary and she's going to do it all much better than me. I can't wait to watch what she does.”

Colman further opened up about her own experience playing the headstrong sovereign, calling her “as strong as steel” while she herself is quite emotional.

