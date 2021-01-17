WhatsApp posts 'status' to explain new privacy policy

Whatsapp uploads its own status to regain public confidence. Photo: SCREENGRAB/Whatsapp status

WhatsApp posts 'status' to explain new policy

WhatsApp postponed business plans until after May 2020

After receiving immense backlash over its new private policy, WhatsApp announced putting off its new business plans till after May 2020 and reached out to its users to explain the policy by putting up a series of "statuses" on the messaging app.

"We are committed to your privacy," read the first status. It was followed by "WhatsApp doesn't share your contacts with Facebook", "WhatsApp can't see your shared location", and "WhatsApp can't read or listen to your personal conversations as they're end-to-end encrypted".

Read more: Here's a WhatsApp trick on how to spy on others' status



SCREENGRAB/Whatsapp status

But the move to post status backfired as users pointed out that it was a breach of privacy.

Read more: WhatsApp privacy policy update: What's changing and what's not

The California-based WhatsApp said on January 4 that it reserved the right to share some data including location and phone number with Facebook Inc and its units such as Instagram and Messenger.

That triggered a worldwide outrage with Turkey’s Competition Board this week launching an investigation into the messaging service and its parent. In India, many users have began installing rival apps like Signal and Telegram, pushing WhatsApp to begin a costly advertising campaign to calm customers.

WhatsApp argues that the policy update does not affect privacy of messages with friends and family, as group chats are encrypted and the changes only relate to interactions with businesses.



Postponed

On Saturday, WhatsApp announced postponing their business plans until after May 2020 and work to "counter any confusion".



