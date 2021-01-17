Armeena Khan gives fans a lesson in sustainable fashion

Armeena Khan revamps her ‘older’ outfits to look fashionable

Pakistani star Armeena Khan touched the hearts of fans with her latest stunning photo, saying that “You don’t have to spend a fortune to look fashionable.”



Taking to Instagram, the Sherdil actress posted her mirror selfie and wrote, “I didn’t buy much this year. I found myself revamping my ‘older’ outfits.”

“I did this by pairing my old basics with a few new/key pieces from the season and everything fit in like a puzzle.”

She added, “You don’t have to spend a fortune to look fashionable, there are ways around it and so more cupboard space and less hassle” followed by heart emoticons.



Armeena looked gorgeous in her latest photo.

Earlier, the actress emphasized on doing exercise, saying “Take plenty of exercise (inside your house or out) but do take it.”

She further said, “It was BITTERLY cold today. I was layered up and walking around like the Michelin man. But hey, fresh air is important as is ones mental health. Take plenty of exercise (inside your house or out) but do take it. #Lockdown.”

