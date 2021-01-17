SSC, HSSC exams to be held in May and June, says Pakistan's IBCC

SSC and HSSC exams to be scheduled in May, June

Existing question paper pattern to be used

Results to be announced by August

The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has decided that the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations will be held in May and June 2021.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the authority said that the examination will be held according to the existing pattern of the question paper. "Results will be announced before the end of August," it added.

According to the statement, it was decided in the meeting of the IBCC steering committee, held on January 11, that the ideal date for SSC exams is May 24.



