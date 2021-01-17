Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 17 2021
By
Web Desk

SSC, HSSC exams to be held in May and June, says Pakistan's IBCC

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

  • SSC and HSSC exams to be scheduled in May, June
  • Existing question paper pattern to be used
  • Results to be announced by August

The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has decided that the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations will be held in May and June 2021.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the authority said that the examination will be held according to the existing pattern of the question paper. "Results will be announced before the end of August," it added.

According to the statement, it was decided in the meeting of the IBCC steering committee, held on January 11, that the ideal date for SSC exams is May 24. 


More From Pakistan:

US President Donald Trump signs the Malala Yousafzai Scholarship into law

US President Donald Trump signs the Malala Yousafzai Scholarship into law

Revised admission schedule for Class XI issued in Punjab

Revised admission schedule for Class XI issued in Punjab
Punjab Education Dept announces first STEM competition for elementary and high schools

Punjab Education Dept announces first STEM competition for elementary and high schools
Amjad Sabri’s murderer sentenced to death for three more killings

Amjad Sabri’s murderer sentenced to death for three more killings
Provinces free to import anti-coronavirus vaccine, says NCOC chief Asad Umar

Provinces free to import anti-coronavirus vaccine, says NCOC chief Asad Umar
Sindh government to distribute 'Benazir Mazdoor Card' this month

Sindh government to distribute 'Benazir Mazdoor Card' this month
PTI, MQM-P agree to hold early census in Karachi meeting

PTI, MQM-P agree to hold early census in Karachi meeting
PIA couldn't pay lease on seized aircraft due to coronavirus pandemic: Aviation minister

PIA couldn't pay lease on seized aircraft due to coronavirus pandemic: Aviation minister
Cold wave, dense fog to cover Pakistan for next 24 hours

Cold wave, dense fog to cover Pakistan for next 24 hours
PIA to appear before London, Malaysian courts over lease payment issue: aviation minister

PIA to appear before London, Malaysian courts over lease payment issue: aviation minister
Open ballot in Senate elections will require constitutional amendment, ECP tells SC

Open ballot in Senate elections will require constitutional amendment, ECP tells SC
Indus Hospital debunks media reports on The Global Fund sponsored TB Control Program

Indus Hospital debunks media reports on The Global Fund sponsored TB Control Program

Latest

view all