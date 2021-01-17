SSC, HSSC exams to be held in May and June, says Pakistan's IBCC

Sunday Jan 17, 2021
The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has decided that the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations will be held in May and June 2021.
In a statement issued on Twitter, the authority said that the examination will be held according to the existing pattern of the question paper. "Results will be announced before the end of August," it added.
According to the statement, it was decided in the meeting of the IBCC steering committee, held on January 11, that the ideal date for SSC exams is May 24.