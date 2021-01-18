Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 18 2021
Social media finds PM Imran Khan's doppelgänger in Sialkot

Monday Jan 18, 2021

Screengrab from a viral video.

They say we all have seven doppelgängers in the world - and the social media has found one for Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

In a viral video, a man in a black shalwar kurta is seen traveling in a Chinchi rickshaw in the city of Sialkot. The man in question has an uncanny resemblance to the premier.

With thousands of likes and shares, the users are seen flooding the comments section expressing astonishment and amusement over the point of likeness.

Do you think he looks like PM Imran Khan? 

