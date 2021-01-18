Can't connect right now! retry
Pak vs SA: Pakistan men’s cricket team to arrive in Karachi via chartered flight

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 18, 2021

— File photo

  • Step taken to ensure the health and safety of the entire team, says PCB
  • Upon arrival in Karachi, entire group will undergo a third round of testing
  • All players, support personnel have cleared their second testing

Pakistan men’s cricket team, player support personnel, and their families will arrive in Karachi on Tuesday via a chartered flight, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The board said that the steps are being taken to ensure the health and safety of the entire team, adding that the group of 50 people would enter the bio-secure bubble in a local hotel upon arrival.

Read more: Indian analyst is no more working with South African team, CSA clarifies

While the players and support staff in Karachi are already observing isolation at their homes, players from other parts of the country will arrive in Lahore later today before departing for Karachi on Tuesday — where the first Test will begin on January 26.

Upon arrival in Karachi on Tuesday, according to the board, the entire group will undergo a third round of testing before they are allowed to resume training on January 21.

Read more: Sajid Khan believes he has enough bowling varieties to become the best

Meanwhile, all the players and player support personnel have cleared their second testing, while the third test will be conducted in Karachi on Tuesday.

