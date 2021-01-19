Can't connect right now! retry
Anwar Hadid knocks at Dua Lipa's heart with his cooking skills

Gigi Hadid's brother Anwar Hadid stole Dua Lipa's heart by cooking a special Middle Eastern food for her during lockdown.

The Pop star impressed her sweetheart Dua Lipa during the lockdown last year by cooking a tasty 'Maqluba - a dish that includes meat, rice and fried vegetables.

The 25-year-old chart-topping pop star revealed that Gigi's brother knocked at her heart with his culinary skills last year.

The singer said: "Quarantine in general could make or break a relationship but we have both been so good at giving each other space and then also being with each other when we want to be. We work really well together and he has just been amazing. "

She continued: "It has just been the best thing for us with all this unexpected time. I have meant to go on tour and we got all this time to spend together."

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid spent the first part of the pandemic at her home in London and went to Los Angeles to celebrate Christmas.

Dua Lipa wasn't aware of her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's culinary skills before lockdown, saying: 'He is a brilliant cook and really good in the kitchen.'

