Tuesday Jan 19 2021
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West quit marriage counselling

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may announce their official split soon as they have reportedly 'quit marriage counselling'.

The realty star and her rapper husband have reportedly stopped going to marriage counseling as they're 'not on the same page' for their future and divorce proceedings will begin in earnest.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her husband have been in therapy, attempting to mend their years-old relationship.

But the celebrity couple's latest move has indicated that an official split could soon be announced as they reportedly stop saving their marriage.

The 40-year-old KUWTK beauty did her best to find some common ground with her husband but they are reportedly "not on the same page."

Kanye, who shares four children with his wife Kim, reportedly contacted divorce lawyers of his own, as their marriage breakdown looks to be on the cards.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who tied the knot in May 2014 in Italy, have reportedly stopped trying to save their marriage.

