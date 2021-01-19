Karachi's fire brigade helpline restored after 12 hours

Ambulances and fire brigade vehicles outside a building, after a fire at a garment factory in Karachi on September 12, 2012. Photo: Reuters

The numbers of fire brigade centre were closed for 12 hours due to technical problems.



The citizens had lost their contact with the Fire Brigade office after the emergency numbers stopped working yesterday.

KARACHI: The Karachi Fire Department helpline and the landline numbers of the Central Control Office have been restored after 12 hours in the port city.

Fire brigade officials had said that the helpline was unavailable for 12 hours due to some technical glitch.

The complaint about the helpline malfunction was registered with the authorities was registered yesterday, the officials added.