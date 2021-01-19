Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi's fire brigade helpline restored after 12 hours

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Ambulances and fire brigade vehicles outside a building, after a fire at a garment factory in Karachi on September 12, 2012. Photo: Reuters
  • The numbers of fire brigade centre were closed for 12 hours due to technical problems.

  • The citizens had lost their contact with the Fire Brigade office after the emergency numbers stopped working yesterday.

KARACHI: The Karachi Fire Department helpline and the landline numbers of the Central Control Office have been restored after 12 hours in the port city.

The citizens had lost their contact with the Fire Brigade office after the emergency numbers stopped working yesterday.

Read more: Karachi will get 50 new fire tenders by January: Ismail

Fire brigade officials had said that the helpline was unavailable for 12 hours due to some technical glitch.

The complaint about the helpline malfunction was registered with the authorities was registered yesterday, the officials added.

