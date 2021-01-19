Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Stephanie Seymour’s son Harry Brant dies at age of 24

US actress and model Stephanie Seymour and film producer Peter Brant’s son Harry Brant has died at the age of 24.

According to media reports, Harry Brant passed away after suffering an accidental prescription drug overdose.

Harry Brant’s family said in a statement: 'We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease. He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done.'

The family further said, “Harry was not just our son. He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out.'

Harry, 24 had reportedly struggled with addiction for several years.

