KP police impounds 1,600 non-custom paid vehicles from cops, private citizens

1,600 non-custom paid vehicles recovered from cops, private citizens in KP

KP IG says the vehicles have been handed back to the customs and excise department

On January 8, the KP IG's office alerted the home and tribal affairs department of the illegal use of non-custom paid cars by senior police officers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have impounded non-custom paid cars being used illegally by police officials and private citizens in the province.



KP Inspector-General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi told Geo.tv that at least 1,600 vehicles have been recovered and handed back to the customs and excise department.

“They were being misused for many years,” the top cop said, adding that the provincial police department has a system of internal accountability in place.

Read more: Japan taking action against illegal car trade in Pakistan

On January 8, the KP IG's office had written to the home and tribal affairs department alerting it of the illegal use of non-custom paid cars by senior police officers.

“It has been noted with great concern that a large number of NCP [non-custom paid] vehicles were being used by police officers on various pretexts,” the letter read.

When a vehicle is seized, it has to be handed over to the customs and excise department through a court order, the letter explained, but various police officers utilised these vehicles for their personal use instead.

Read more: Cabinet approves Electric Vehicle policy for four wheelers

“Some senior police officers also used these NCP vehicles,” the letter stated, adding that disciplinary action should be taken against the officers.