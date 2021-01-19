Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
By
Shakeel Farman Ali

KP police impounds 1,600 non-custom paid vehicles from cops, private citizens

By
Shakeel Farman Ali

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

  • 1,600 non-custom paid vehicles recovered from cops, private citizens in KP
  • KP IG says the vehicles have been handed back to the customs and excise department
  • On January 8, the KP IG's office alerted the home and tribal affairs department of the illegal use of non-custom paid cars by senior police officers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have impounded non-custom paid cars being used illegally by police officials and private citizens in the province.

KP Inspector-General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi told Geo.tv that at least 1,600 vehicles have been recovered and handed back to the customs and excise department.

“They were being misused for many years,” the top cop said, adding that the provincial police department has a system of internal accountability in place.

Read more: Japan taking action against illegal car trade in Pakistan

On January 8, the KP IG's office had written to the home and tribal affairs department alerting it of the illegal use of non-custom paid cars by senior police officers.

“It has been noted with great concern that a large number of NCP [non-custom paid] vehicles were being used by police officers on various pretexts,” the letter read.

When a vehicle is seized, it has to be handed over to the customs and excise department through a court order, the letter explained, but various police officers utilised these vehicles for their personal use instead.

Read more: Cabinet approves Electric Vehicle policy for four wheelers

“Some senior police officers also used these NCP vehicles,” the letter stated, adding that disciplinary action should be taken against the officers.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan to get first coronavirus vaccine doses 'within weeks': Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan to get first coronavirus vaccine doses 'within weeks': Dr Faisal Sultan
Pakistan crosses 11,000 COVID-19 deaths as two vaccines get approved for emergency use

Pakistan crosses 11,000 COVID-19 deaths as two vaccines get approved for emergency use
Schools may close if coronavirus SOPs not taken seriously, Punjab health minister warns

Schools may close if coronavirus SOPs not taken seriously, Punjab health minister warns
Pakistan Army recovers body of American mountaineer from near K2

Pakistan Army recovers body of American mountaineer from near K2
Chinese children's 'colourful' performance touches Pakistan envoy's heart

Chinese children's 'colourful' performance touches Pakistan envoy's heart
IBCC finalizes project to digitize records under Shafqat Mehmood’s directives

IBCC finalizes project to digitize records under Shafqat Mehmood’s directives
ECP wants foreign funding details from PPP, PML-N

ECP wants foreign funding details from PPP, PML-N
Pakistan Kashmir committee chairperson Shehryar Afridi never met Kashmiris on his Dubai trip

Pakistan Kashmir committee chairperson Shehryar Afridi never met Kashmiris on his Dubai trip
Karachi's fire brigade helpline restored after 12 hours

Karachi's fire brigade helpline restored after 12 hours
Security heightens around Election Commission ahead of PDM protest

Security heightens around Election Commission ahead of PDM protest
Prime suspect in Khairpur rape and murder case caught after 10-day search

Prime suspect in Khairpur rape and murder case caught after 10-day search
PS-52: PPP candidate Ameer Ali Shah wins Umerkot by-polls

PS-52: PPP candidate Ameer Ali Shah wins Umerkot by-polls

Latest

view all