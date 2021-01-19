Rabi Pirzada says she is happy quitting ‘fake world’ of showbiz

In November 2019, Rabi Pirzada announced that she was parting ways with entertainment industry

Former Pakistani pop singer and host Rabi Pirzada said that she was happy quitting the ‘fake world’ of showbiz and entering the real one.



Taking to Twitter, Rabi shared lovely messages she received from her fans, saying: “This love is priceless.”

She further said, “No one being in showbiz can have this respect and honour, i am happy i left the fake world and entered the real one. Prayers.”

In November 2019, Rabi announced that she was parting ways with entertainment industry following the controversy that engulfed social media over her leaked private photos and videos.

She had tweeted, "I, Rabi Pirzada am quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour."



