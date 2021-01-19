Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar wishes Sajal Ali on her 27th birthday

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar extended sweet birthday wishes to Pakistani star Sajal Ali, who turned 27 on Sunday.

The Alif actress turned to Instagram and thanked her fans and friends for their warmest and thoughtful greetings on her birthday on Monday.

Sharing her dazzling snaps, Sajal wrote, “Thankyou everyone. Knowing that I have family, friends and fans who appreciate and love me, it’s the best feeling. Thankyou for sending your warmest and thoughtful greetings on my birthday.”

She further said, “You all are amazing and I love you”.

Commenting on Sajal’s post, Bollywood star Ishaan dropped sweet wishes. He wrote, “Happy birthday!!!”.

Responding to Ishaan’s comment, the MOM actress graciously wrote, “@ishaankhatter thank you janab.”


