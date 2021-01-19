Muhammad Tahir Rai appointed new Balochistan IG

Mohsin Hassan Butt removed

The federal government on Tuesday transferred Balochistan inspector general Mohsin Hassan Butt and replaced him with Muhammad Tahir Rai.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat of the Establishment Division read that Rai has been transferred and posted as the Provincial Police Officer (PPO) Balochistan with immediate effect and until further orders.

Rai is a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan. According to Geo News, he was previously the additional IG of the Counter-Terrorism Department in Punjab.



