NAB files reference against Murad Ali Shah in fake accounts case

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah. — APP/File

NAB alleges Murad Ali Shah released funds for energy projects in contravention to the rules

Omni Group's Abdul Majeed Ghani also named in the reference against 17 suspects



ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a reference in the fake bank accounts case against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over alleged abuse of power in provincial power projects.



According to Geo News, Omni Group's Abdul Majeed Ghani is also among the 17 suspects named by NAB in the reference. The reference has been filed in an accountability court in Islamabad.

Explainer: What is the fake bank accounts case all about?

In the reference, the accountability watchdog has accused Shah of releasing funds for energy projects in contravention to the rules which caused losses to the national exchequer.



