Ben Affleck 'struggling to come to terms' with Ana de Armas split

Ben Affleck is 'feeling heartbroken' after being single again following Ana de Armas split

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas called it quits over their reached its tragic end after they decided to split.



According to an insider, the Batman star “really loved her” and “wanted their relationship to work."

As far as how he he is feeling is concerned, Affleck is 'feeling heartbroken' and is 'struggling to come to terms' with being single again, the source added.

"Ben is taking it day by day and Ana is upset too, but she’s young and has her whole life ahead of her,” the insider went on. “She’s focusing on the future and her career.”

“Ana ended the relationship,” a separate source said. “Ana still cares for Ben, but she can’t see a future with him. It wasn’t working and they weren’t on the same page.”

Affleck and Armas started dating each other almost one year ago, and had moved in together during the COVID-19 pandemic.