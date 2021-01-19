Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen claps back against haters for ‘misinterpreted’ horse tweet

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Chrissy Teigen claps back against haters for ‘misinterpreted’ horse tweet

Chrissy Teigen calls out haters bashing her for posting about her horse riding lessons during a pandemic. 

It all began after Teigen posted a picture about her horse riding lesson on Twitter and explained how she has “absolutely nothing currently” that is hers.

Soo after that the model hopped onto Twitter once more to clarify her comment and wrote, “a lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that’s on me. I didn’t say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me. A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I’m figuring myself out. And i didn’t buy a horse. But oh my god, what if I did?” (sic)


More From Entertainment:

Rebel Wilson sheds light on her secrets to finding love: 'I did an experiment'

Rebel Wilson sheds light on her secrets to finding love: 'I did an experiment'
Prince Philip had nasty feud with Queen Elizabeth over kids' surname

Prince Philip had nasty feud with Queen Elizabeth over kids' surname

Priyanka Chopra to feature Nick Jonas, Lilly Singh in virtual book tour of 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra to feature Nick Jonas, Lilly Singh in virtual book tour of 'Unfinished'
Prince Charles all set to inherit the British throne from Queen Elizabeth

Prince Charles all set to inherit the British throne from Queen Elizabeth
Kate and William determined to meet Harry and Meghan despite 'unresolved issues'

Kate and William determined to meet Harry and Meghan despite 'unresolved issues'
Meghan Markle's lawyer argues letter to estranged father 'sensitive in nature'

Meghan Markle's lawyer argues letter to estranged father 'sensitive in nature'
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feeling devastated amid marital woes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feeling devastated amid marital woes

Ben Affleck 'struggling to come to terms' with Ana de Armas split

Ben Affleck 'struggling to come to terms' with Ana de Armas split
Snopp Dogg clarifies that 'beef' with Eminem is 'family business'

Snopp Dogg clarifies that 'beef' with Eminem is 'family business'

Anne-Marie recalls the time she was ‘slapped in the face’ by a shark

Anne-Marie recalls the time she was ‘slapped in the face’ by a shark
Ben Affleck trashes life-sized Ana de Armas cut out after breakup

Ben Affleck trashes life-sized Ana de Armas cut out after breakup

Queen Elizabeth sells her own ‘socks’ to solve royal cash crisis

Queen Elizabeth sells her own ‘socks’ to solve royal cash crisis

Latest

view all