Chrissy Teigen claps back against haters for ‘misinterpreted’ horse tweet

Chrissy Teigen calls out haters bashing her for posting about her horse riding lessons during a pandemic.



It all began after Teigen posted a picture about her horse riding lesson on Twitter and explained how she has “absolutely nothing currently” that is hers.

Soo after that the model hopped onto Twitter once more to clarify her comment and wrote, “a lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that’s on me. I didn’t say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me. A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I’m figuring myself out. And i didn’t buy a horse. But oh my god, what if I did?” (sic)



