Rupert Grint reveals what he ‘never talks about’ with Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint recently spilled the beans behind the one conversation he, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe never have.

The Harry Potter star spilled the beans behind it all during his interview with The Sunday Times.

There he was quoted saying, “Potter happened at such a young age and I found it hard to deal with the fame side of things. If I ever do see Dan [Radcliffe] or Emma [Watson], fame is the one thing we never talk about."

During the course of his interview the star also admitted that he’s toyed with the idea of leaving acting and the birth of his daughter has only cemented those thoughts further. "Becoming a dad has increased those feelings. Don't get me wrong, I love working on 'Servant' and feel extremely comfortable in a TV environment.”

"I'm eternally grateful to the Potter fans and never refuse a selfie, but I do sometimes miss my anonymity. At least lockdown allowed me to wear a mask. I did think of having one done with Dan's face on it."

"Before lockdown I was always hanging around in B&Q, buying more tools. And I've just started my own miniature pottery production line. If Wednesday's napping I throw some clay on my wheel and make tiny jugs and bowls."