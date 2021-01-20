Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan to visit South Waziristan today

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo
  • PM Imran will distribute cheques among the youth under a loan scheme.
  • The premier will also visit Wana and Molay Khan Sarai.
  • Special assistants Dr Sania Nishtar, Usman Dar and Shahbaz Gill will accompany the prime minister.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit South Waziristan today to attend a ceremony of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He will distribute cheques of loans among the youth under a scheme of the programme and inaugurate several development projects.

The prime minister will be accompanied by the chief minister and governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Later, he will be briefed about the development works going on in the region.

Special assistants Dr Sania Nishtar, Usman Dar and Shahbaz Gill will also be with the prime minister during the visit to tribal region.

More From Pakistan:

Accountability court summons Senate's Saleem Mandviwalla on February 4 in corruption references

Accountability court summons Senate's Saleem Mandviwalla on February 4 in corruption references
PPP terms NAB reference against CM Murad 'attack on Sindh'

PPP terms NAB reference against CM Murad 'attack on Sindh'
Govt has 'hidden agenda to destroy' press freedom, says PFUJ

Govt has 'hidden agenda to destroy' press freedom, says PFUJ
7 'White Corolla' gang suspects arrested for house robberies in Karachi

7 'White Corolla' gang suspects arrested for house robberies in Karachi
Playing down PDM's ECP protest, Sheikh Rasheed invites their long march

Playing down PDM's ECP protest, Sheikh Rasheed invites their long march
Punjab govt to scrap 283 seats for admission to medical, dental colleges

Punjab govt to scrap 283 seats for admission to medical, dental colleges

NAB files reference against Murad Ali Shah in fake accounts case

NAB files reference against Murad Ali Shah in fake accounts case
Muhammad Tahir Rai appointed new Balochistan IG

Muhammad Tahir Rai appointed new Balochistan IG

PM Imran Khan to visit South Waziristan tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit South Waziristan tomorrow

Sindh Health Dept recommends setting aside Rs1.5b for coronavirus vaccine procurement

Sindh Health Dept recommends setting aside Rs1.5b for coronavirus vaccine procurement

Committee to probe Broadsheet LLC scandal in 45 days, says Shibli Faraz

Committee to probe Broadsheet LLC scandal in 45 days, says Shibli Faraz
Pakistan to get first coronavirus vaccine doses 'within weeks': Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan to get first coronavirus vaccine doses 'within weeks': Dr Faisal Sultan

Latest

view all