PM Imran Khan to visit South Waziristan today

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

PM Imran will distribute cheques among the youth under a loan scheme.

The premier will also visit Wana and Molay Khan Sarai.

Special assistants Dr Sania Nishtar, Usman Dar and Shahbaz Gill will accompany the prime minister.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit South Waziristan today to attend a ceremony of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He will distribute cheques of loans among the youth under a scheme of the programme and inaugurate several development projects.

The prime minister will be accompanied by the chief minister and governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Later, he will be briefed about the development works going on in the region.

Special assistants Dr Sania Nishtar, Usman Dar and Shahbaz Gill will also be with the prime minister during the visit to tribal region.