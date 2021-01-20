PM Imran Khan to visit South Waziristan today

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit South Waziristan today to attend a ceremony of Kamyab Jawan Programme.
He will distribute cheques of loans among the youth under a scheme of the programme and inaugurate several development projects.
The prime minister will be accompanied by the chief minister and governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Later, he will be briefed about the development works going on in the region.
Special assistants Dr Sania Nishtar, Usman Dar and Shahbaz Gill will also be with the prime minister during the visit to tribal region.