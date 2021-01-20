Faisalabad Police recover teenage Christian girl abducted 7 months ago

Police produced the girl before a local court which handed her into police custody and ordered her tests to determine her age. Photo: APP/Syed Abbas Mehdi/Files

FAISALABAD: Police recovered a 12-year-old Christian girl who was abducted about seven months ago, The News reported on Wednesday.

The minor was abducted at gunpoint by three accused including Khizar Hayat and Ahmed Ali in June 2020. According to the victim's father, the culprits had abducted the girl for converting her religion and forced marriage.

Read more: PM orders probe into alleged forced conversion, underage marriages of Hindu girls

The victim was found chained in a room after a raid was carried out at the suspect's house, police said. As per sources, the kidnappers subjected the girl to physical and mental torture.

Meanwhile, the police produced the girl before a local court which handed her into police custody and ordered her tests to determine her age.